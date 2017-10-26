The Home Loan Arranger - October 25, 2017

Mention Colorado & Company when you call Jason Ruedy at 303.862.4742. He'll offer you a free quote and then your first payment won't be due until February 1, 2018. Current refinance rates are based off a variety of scenarios including your credit score.Not everyone will qualify. Start saving hundreds, even thousands! Visit www.TheHomeLoanArranger.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 11:36 AM. MDT October 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories