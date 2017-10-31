The Home Loan Arranger - October 31, 2017
Jason M. Ruedy offers tricks of the trade so you can have a lower mortgage! Call 303.862.4742. He'll offer you a free quote and then your first payment won't be due until February 1, 2018. Current refinance rates are based off a variety of scenarios including your credit score. Start saving hundreds, even thousands! Visit www.TheHomeLoanArranger.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:03 PM. MDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Suspect in fatal Utah shooting could be linked to…Oct 31, 2017, 11:28 a.m.
-
Fired Florida coach Jim McElwain still owes CSU moneyOct 31, 2017, 10:34 a.m.
-
Elway pleased with effort, will evaluate quarterback…Oct 31, 2017, 12:41 a.m.