A different flower for Valentine's Day

FIX THIS - With Valentine’s Day fast approaching you may find yourself on Pinterest looking for something cute your kids can bring to class! That was me a few days ago, and I came across these! Valentine’s flowers made of hearts and lollipops.
What you need:
- Lollipops. I like the tootsie roll pops out especially for Valentine’s Day
- Foam hearts
- Decorative pipe cleaners
- Glue gun
- Hot glue
Can’t find pre-cut hearts at your local craft store? You can also make them yourself using a piece of foam paper and a large heart punch.
The amount of hearts you’ll need depends on how many Valentine’s you want to make. I found that it takes 8 medium-sized hearts to make one flower Valentine.
Directions:
The process is simple. Grab a lollipop and your glue gun, and start gluing each heart to the wrapper. You’ll want the base of the heart to overlap slightly onto the lollipop stick.
I chose to use two different colors for the hearts. Four hearts were glued for the inside layer, then I staggered four more hearts, in a different color, for the outside layer.
When I was done gluing, I took a pipe cleaner and wrapped it around the base of my new heart petals. And I didn’t need any glue for this part either. The pipe cleaner held on just fine.
The end product was super cute! However, fair warning,if your child has a large class you’ll want to break this project down into a couple of days.
