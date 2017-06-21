A healthy, dairy-free pasta sauce that tastes just like Alfredo

Whether you are vegan, cutting out dairy or just want to be a little healthier, this recipe is for you.

It doesn't use any butter, heavy cream or cheese. Yet, its texture and flavor is just like a heavy, fatty Alfredo.

The trick is using raw cashews. Once they are simmered in water and blended, they mimic that creamy texture you are used to.

Just be sure you get raw, not roasted, cashews so your sauce doesn't end up tasting too nutty.

Once it's made you can use it like you would use any Alfredo sauce. We included a few suggestions below, but if you prefer sausage or chicken to shrimp, just change it out. Or, if you are vegan, leave out the meat altogether and throw in a few more veggies. It can even be served over plain, cooked pasta if you really want to have a simple dinner.

Healthy, dairy-free "Alfredo" sauce

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients:

2 Tbs olive oil

2 shallots, roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 cup raw cashews

2 cups water

1 tsp salt

Instructions:

In a pot, sauté shallots and garlic in oil until the begin to soften, about 2-3 minutes. Add cashews, water and salt. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Carefully, transfer to a blender. Blend until smooth.

Here are a few suggestions to use it!

Shrimp and asparagus "Alfredo"

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp

Red pepper flakes

1/2 lb asparagus

1 lb Orecchiette

1 recipe 'Healthy, dairy-free "Alfredo" sauce'

Instructions:

Cook Orecchiette according to package directions. Season shrimp with red pepper flakes. Cook in a pan until pink. Meanwhile, blanch asparagus. Add asparagus and cooked pasta to pan with cooked shrimp. Pour sauce over pasta and mix well. Season to taste and serve.

Pasta Carbonara

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients:

6 strips bacon, cut into small chunks

1 cup frozen or fresh peas

Red pepper flakes (optional)

1 lb Fettuccine

1 recipe 'Healthy, dairy-free "Alfredo" sauce'

Instructions:

Cook Fettuccine according to package directions. Meanwhile, fry bacon pieces in a skillet. Drain. Add peas and cook for a minute or two. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes to taste. Add cooked pasta. Pour sauce over pasta. Mix well and season to taste.

