Fix This: Baked, homemade apple chips

KUSA - Want a quick, healthier snack option for the kids as they're coming home from school in the afternoon?

These baked apple chips may be just what you need!

What you need:

4 apples

ground cinnamon

sugar

food processor (optional)

Directions:

1. Cut your apples in half and cut out the core.

2. Slice the apples 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick and set aside. I used the slicer attachment on my food processor, but you can use a knife as well.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, or spay it with cooking spray.

4. Place your apple slices in a single layer on the baking sheet.

5. Lightly sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.

6. Bake in a 200 degree oven for 2 to 3 hours. The low heat of the oven will slowly dehydrate the apple slices. The longer the apples are in the oven, the crispier they will get. The thinner the apple slice, the faster it will dehydrate.

7. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

These apple chips will keep in a sealed container for up to 4 days.

Note: Baked apple chips will have a different consistency than apples placed in a dehydrator.

These chips will not be as crispy. So, if super crispy apple chips are what you desire, use a dehydrator instead of the oven.

