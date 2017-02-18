Build your own dog leash station

New pet owners quickly learn that all the supplies you need for your new furry friend add up fast. So we found a way to make a pet leash station that is personalized and under $20 to make. This dog leash station includes a place to store dog bags, treats, a collar and a leash.
What you'll need:
- Wooden board
- Empty container of disinfectant wipes
- Mini chalkboard pin
- Garment hooks
- Alphabet stickers
- Pet stickers
- Hot glue gun
- Empty bags
- Spray paint
Directions:
To start, I spray painted a garment hook, an empty container of disinfectant wipes and a mini chalkboard pin. Once they dried I brought them back inside to work on the station.
I found the main board at a craft store. If you use the weekly discount coupons they offer online, you can get one for under $5.
I stuffed the empty container with grocery bags and then used a hot glue gun to secure it to the wooden board.
I then grabbed the mini chalkboard pin (you can usually find them for less than $2 in the craft section of most stores). Or you can make one with a clothespin.
I glued it down with enough space to clip a small bag of treats.Then I used a little glue on the garment hooks, just to help keep it in place while i added in the screws.
I let the station dry for an hour before adding in some stickers. To add a personal touch, I placed the puppy's name on the board and added in some paw stickers to the container to help bring the whole look together.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs