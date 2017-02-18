FIX THIS - Whether you're eating it by itself, or putting it in your favorite dessert (I suggest donuts) this chocolate custard is delicious!

What you need:

1-1//4 cups sugar

1/3 cup cocoa

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

3 egg yolks, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt. Add milk and barely bring it to a boil over medium heat. It's hot enough when you see bubbles forming around the edge of the pan.

2. Let it simmer for another minute then remove it from heat.

3. Slowly add the chocolate mixture to the beaten egg yolks, whisking constantly. When it's completely combined pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan.

4. Stir and heat again on medium heat until boiling.

5. Remove from heat and add butter and vanilla.

6. Pour mixture into a bowl through a strainer to remove any lumps.

7. Press plastic wrap directly on the surface of the custard, then chill in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours, or overnight.

