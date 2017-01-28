Design your own marble serving tray

FIX THIS - If you search for marble trays online, you'll see they don't come cheap. Some even costing as much as $250. If you still want that same look, it is possible to make a serving tray yourself.

What you'll need:

Marble tile

Epoxy glue

2 door handles

Tile sealer

Felt or vinyl pads

Measuring tape

Cloth

Pencil

Directions:

For marble tile, I found a pack of 2 for less than $8 at a hardware store.

It's important to use a sealer on the marble to protect it from stains and mildew. I used a cloth to apply and let it dry for at least an hour.

Once it's dry, pick out two drawer handles to attach. On a flat surface measure out where you want the handles to go and mark the places with a pencil.

Then flip over the tile and add in felt or vinyl pads to all four corners. This will help prevent any scratches and make it easier to pick up.

Flip it back over and prepare to attach the handles. To do this,I used an industrial strength epoxy.

The mixture should be placed on a clean surface that is disposable. The brand I used did not require gloves, but wearing gloves and safety goggles is recommended to stay safe.

Stir the mixture for 20 seconds and apply it to your handles as fast a possible.

Wipe up any excess glue with a cloth and rubbing alcohol. Let the tray dry for at least a day before gently washing it.

Now its ready to serve! This serving tray works a cheese platter, a homemade gift idea and a chance to treat yourself to breakfast in bed!

(© 2017 KUSA)