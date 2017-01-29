DIY Beauty and the Beast rose

FIX THIS - Last Friday, January 20, 2017 I had flown home to St. Louis to celebrate the life of this amazing lady, my grandma, Carrie Louise Loberg. As I said at her funeral, I would not be the same woman standing before you today had she not been in my life. As many grandmas across the country do, she meant so much my family. At the end of the service, each family member was given a rose to remember her by.

I knew instantly I wanted to preserve it in a special way, and the most beautiful way I could think of, came by way of my favorite movie: Beauty and the Beast. Here’s how I got it done…

What you need:

A flower

Glass dome with wood base

Flower drying crystals

E6000 glue

Scissors

Drill

Directions:

1. Gently dry your flower. Using the flower drying crystals allows you to quickly dry your flower, while keeping its shape intact. Following the directions on the jar, I poured a small amount of crystals in a microwave safe container, laid my rose inside, and then covered it completely with the rest of the crystals.

2. Put it in the microwave, yes MICROWAVE, on high for 30 second intervals until the crystals reach about 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Then let it cool completely.

3. Once it is cool gently take your, now dried, flower out of the crystals.

4. To get it to stand in the jar, roughly measure how long the flower needs to be so it won't hit the top of the glass dome. Take your scissors and cut away the extra stem.

5. Mark where the center of the wooden base is, grabb your drill and begin to slowly drill a small hole. Slowly is important. You don’t want to drill completely through the wood base. The size drill bit you’ll need will depend on the thickness of your flower stem. When I was finished, the hole was about 3/4 of an inch deep.

6. Fill the hole with E6000 glue and place the flower inside. Wipe off the excess glue and use a couple of drill bits to make sure my rose stays standing up straight.

7. Let that dry overnight, then carefully placed the glass dome on top to finish!

