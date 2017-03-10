FIX THIS - I don’t know about you, but in my home dry erase boards play a big role in keeping my family organized. About a year ago I took a plain dry erase board and turned it into a huge calendar so my husband and I would know what was going on throughout the week and month ahead! However, making something like that can be a daunting task! So today, I’m dumbing it down. This DIY dry erase board is much easier, more fashionable and just as usable. In fact, if you know how to use a pair of scissors, you can do this project!

Here’s what you need:

A frame that includes a piece of glass and removable backing

decorative craft paper

scissors

dry erase markers

Directions:

1. To start, dismantle your frame. Take out the backing, and if you have it, save the picture that’s inside. We’re going to use that picture as a template.

2. Take that picture and place it over your decorative paper, trace out the shape and cut your paper down to size.

3. Now put your decorative paper back in the frame!

4. The glass in front works as the surface for your dry erase markers, and now you have a piece that looks great and works as a message board in your home!

Tell your family where you are, write down phone numbers for the baby sitter, whatever you want to do! And if you’re feeling super crafty, cut out multiple pieces of paper, and change out your look depending on the season!

It’s a quick and easy project that looks great, saves paper and might even help your family function a little better.

