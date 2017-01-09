DIY moisturizing bath melts

FIX THIS - Winter in Colorado is beautiful! As a meteorologist, I love the weather changes, my skin does not. My super dry skin gets even worse as temperatures fall. Colder temperatures mean lower humidity, and even less moisture available for your skin. I do everything I can to stay comfortable. That’s why I was so excited when I discovered these mini bath melts.

Not only are they moisturizing, but they’re also made from a few basic organic ingredients you can find at your grocery store, and they take very little time to make.

What you need:

1/3 cup organic shea or mango butter

1/3 cup sweet almont oil

1 1/2 cups organic whole milk powder

1/4 cup honey

Directions:

1. Fill a small sauce pan with water and bring it to a boil.

2. Place a glass bowl on top of your pot and boiling water and melt together shea butter, sweet almond oil and honey. Make sure no water gets in the mix.

3. Once that’s melted down, remove your bowl from the heat and mix in 1 cup of powdered milk. Your mixture should now be pretty crumbly.

4. When it’s cool enough to touch, take about 2 tablespoons worth, and roll it into balls. Some of the oil will come out and that’s ok.

5. Set the melts on a piece of wax paper and let them cool completely.

6. Once they’re done, roll them in 1/2 cup of powdered milk so they look nice and white.

7. To use them, fill up your bath tub with about 1 to 2 inches of water, then place one or two melts in and allow them to dissolve. Finish filling up your tub and relax.

Lactic acid in the milk helps to gently exfoliate, while thee honey attracts moisture and keeps it locked inside.

While I still drink lots of water and use moisturizer, I thought these worked pretty well! Also, since I’m on the topic of skin care, remember we do live in Colorado, so make sure sunscreen is a part of your daily regimen too!

