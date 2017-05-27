DIY Rain Stick Instrument

FIX THIS - Growing up, music took me to my happy place. I loved singing, but especially playing musical instruments. As soon as my parents recognized this interest, they began exposing me to everything. The guitar, a violin, the piano, you name it. Eventually I settled on the piano and viola and played both through my freshman year of college. Music was my hobby. While I loved it, my focus needed to shift to my major. Meteorology. Keeping people safe and connecting with people through the weather is my passion.

Fast forward to today! As many of you do, I was exploring Pinterest when a craft for a DIY rain stick caught my eye. It checks a lot of boxes. If it works, it could be a fun instrument for my kids, not to mention me. Plus, it mimics a sound that I love, the rain.

I decided to try and tackle it and see how good it actually is.

Here's what you need:

Paper towel roll

Aluminum foil

rice

clear tape

wooden spoon

vacuum handle

colored paper

glue

rubber bands

Directions:

1. Cut out a 10" long sheet of foil.

2. Roll it up so that it resembles a small stick.

3. Cut out a 7" long sheet of foil.

4. Roll it up so that it resembles a twig.

5. Wrap the larger piece of foil around the handle of your vacuum cleaner, or broom to make a spiral.

6. Carefully remove it and set it aside.

7. Wrap the smaller piece of foil around the handle of your wooden spoon to make a tight spiral.

8. Carefully remove it and set it aside.

9. Combine the two spirals by inserting the smaller spiral into the larger one.

10. Take your paper towel roll and trace two circles, fairly wide apart onto your construction paper.

11. Draw a larger circle around each.

12. Cut out each larger circle.

13. Make cuts from the edge of the circles directly to the inner circle. This will create flaps.

14. Take one of your circles and line it up with the end of your paper towel roll. Tape the flaps to the sides of the tube, securing the circle in place.

15. Remember those pieces of foil? Take the combined foils and carefully put them into the paper towel roll.

16. Measure 1/4 cup of rice and pour it into the paper towel roll.

17. Secure the other end of the tube with the other circle of paper you cut out.

18. Decorate the outside of the paper towel roll! I used decorative paper I found at the craft store, but you can also have your kids decorate a separate piece of construction paper to make it their own. Secure it in place with glue and rubber bands, until the glue dries.

While I wish they were a little bit longer, I thought these rain sticks worked great! To get the best rain sound effect slowly tip the instrument back and forth. Have fun!

