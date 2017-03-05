DIY: Turn a thrift store find into something new

FIX THIS - Have you ever watched an episode of Fix This and thought, you know, those girls are nice and all, but I don’t think I have enough creativity to pull that off! Well, I’m here to tell you to think again.

Believe it or not, I am NOT one of those people who can just wander into a thrift store and come up with a project off the top of my head! There’s a method to my madness. And today, I’m going to share with you my approach to a thrift store re-cycle. You ready?

Step One: Assess your needs.

Take me for example. My laundry room is in DESPERATE need of help. Especially my lonely sock collection. With two toddlers laundry quickly piles up, and matching socks do not stay in the same load. So I end up a plastic bag full unmatched, lonely socks. I’ll be the first to tell you that this is not a good solution. I need a better way to display these guys.

My need: a better way to display lonely socks.

Step two: Search Pinterest.

You can do this one of two ways, search for your specific project, or, do a general search and see what other, way more creative people, are doing. Who knows, you may come across another thing you need in your home! Either way, this part of the process helps to get your creative juices flowing.

Step three: Shop the thrift stores!

Now that you’ve got a few ideas, go with an open mind to your local thrift store. When I came across this piece, I truly had no idea what it was to begin with. What I did know was that those slats reminded me of the cabinets in my laundry room, and if kept vertical, the piece provided a great hanging space for my, you guessed it, unmatched lonely socks.

So, on to Step Four: Complete your project!

Once I got this home, I quickly realized what it was. A hanging rack for wine glasses. It should be hung horizontally, but as I mentioned, I want to hang it vertically. So first, I needed to removed the hanging screws from the back.

Next, I laid down a plastic drop cloth and coated it with a fun color of spray paint.

When it was dry, I hung it on my laundry room wall, and voila, a creative solution to my sock problem!

