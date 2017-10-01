Fix this: Crock pot pumpkin spice pecan cobbler

KUSA
KUSA - Try this super autumnal recipe that was a hit at 9NEWS!

Pumpkin Spice Pecan Cobbler

  • In a bowl mix together
  • 1 cup Flour
  • 2 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Salt
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • In another bowl mix together
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/3 vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  1. Now mix the two together
  2. Spread this in your slow cooker that is coated with parchment paper.
  3. Turn it on high. While it is heating, in a bowl, mix together
  4. 1/2 cup sugar
  5. 1/2 cup brown sugar
  6. 1 bag of 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  7. Sprinkle this on top and spread out.
  8. Now pour 1 1/2 cup of very hot water on top.
  9. Keep your slow cooker on high for 1 - 2 hours until fully cooked.
  10. As it starts cooking, boy does your house smell like a combination of pumpkin pie and a pumpkin spice latte.
  11. Once fully cooked, you can scoop onto a plate, put on a scoop of ice cream and enjoy.

Here is the original recipe before I modified it a little bit.

