Fix this: Crock pot pumpkin spice pecan cobbler

Pumpkin Spice Pecan Cobbler

In a bowl mix together

1 cup Flour

2 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

In another bowl mix together

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/4 cup milk

1/3 vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla

Now mix the two together Spread this in your slow cooker that is coated with parchment paper. Turn it on high. While it is heating, in a bowl, mix together 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup brown sugar 1 bag of 1/4 cup chopped pecans Sprinkle this on top and spread out. Now pour 1 1/2 cup of very hot water on top. Keep your slow cooker on high for 1 - 2 hours until fully cooked. As it starts cooking, boy does your house smell like a combination of pumpkin pie and a pumpkin spice latte. Once fully cooked, you can scoop onto a plate, put on a scoop of ice cream and enjoy.

Here is the original recipe before I modified it a little bit.

