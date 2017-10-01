Fix this: Crock pot pumpkin spice pecan cobbler

KUSA - Try this super autumnal recipe that was a hit at 9NEWS!
Pumpkin Spice Pecan Cobbler
- In a bowl mix together
- 1 cup Flour
- 2 tsp Baking Powder
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
- In another bowl mix together
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/3 vegetable oil
- 1 tsp vanilla
- Now mix the two together
- Spread this in your slow cooker that is coated with parchment paper.
- Turn it on high. While it is heating, in a bowl, mix together
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 bag of 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- Sprinkle this on top and spread out.
- Now pour 1 1/2 cup of very hot water on top.
- Keep your slow cooker on high for 1 - 2 hours until fully cooked.
- As it starts cooking, boy does your house smell like a combination of pumpkin pie and a pumpkin spice latte.
- Once fully cooked, you can scoop onto a plate, put on a scoop of ice cream and enjoy.
Here is the original recipe before I modified it a little bit.
