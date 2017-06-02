Fix This: Designer-inspired storage ideas

(Photo: Raquel Villanueva, Raquel Villanueva)

Need some extra storage space? Here are a couple simple ideas that are inspired by designer brands

Mirror Wall Pieces

What you will need:

Polished rocks or geodes

Candle Mirror

Glue

Picture hanger

Directions:

Take the rock and glue it to the center of the mirror using either epoxy glue or a hot glue gun.

After it dries, glue a picture hanger on the back. You can make several and store jewelry or keys.

Metallic Storage Containers

What you will need:

Polished rocks or geodes

Jars

Metallic spray paint

Glue

Outside I painted the lids of the jars a metallic color. One copper and one silver.

Once they dried I added a polished rock to the top. The copper was complement by the blue while the silver looked better with purple.

The finished jars can go all around your house and add a bit of style to any corner.

