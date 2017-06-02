Fix This: Designer-inspired storage ideas

FIX THIS - Need some extra storage space? Here are a couple simple ideas that are inspired by designer brands
Mirror Wall Pieces
What you will need:
- Polished rocks or geodes
- Candle Mirror
- Glue
- Picture hanger
Directions:
Take the rock and glue it to the center of the mirror using either epoxy glue or a hot glue gun.
After it dries, glue a picture hanger on the back. You can make several and store jewelry or keys.
Metallic Storage Containers
What you will need:
- Polished rocks or geodes
- Jars
- Metallic spray paint
- Glue
Outside I painted the lids of the jars a metallic color. One copper and one silver.
Once they dried I added a polished rock to the top. The copper was complement by the blue while the silver looked better with purple.
The finished jars can go all around your house and add a bit of style to any corner.
