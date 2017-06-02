KUSA
Close

Fix This: Designer-inspired storage ideas

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 2:32 PM. MDT June 02, 2017

FIX THIS - Need some extra storage space? Here are a couple simple ideas that are inspired by designer brands

Mirror Wall Pieces

What you will need:

  • Polished rocks or geodes
  • Candle Mirror
  • Glue
  • Picture hanger

Directions: 

Take the rock and glue it to the center of the mirror using either epoxy glue or a hot glue gun.

After it dries, glue a picture hanger on the back. You can make several and store jewelry or keys.

Metallic Storage Containers

What you will need: 

  • Polished rocks or geodes
  • Jars
  • Metallic spray paint
  • Glue

Outside I painted the lids of the jars a metallic color. One copper and one silver.

Once they dried I added a polished rock to the top. The copper was complement by the blue while the silver looked better with purple.

The finished jars can go all around your house and add a bit of style to any corner.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories