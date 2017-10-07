Fix This Recipe: Pumpkin french toast

FIX THIS - If you love pumpkin pies and even pumpkins spice lattes, chances are you'll love this recipe.
This pumpkin French Toast recipe is trending on Pinterest - shared more than 400,000 times.
So we decided to put it to the test.
You will need:
- Milk
- Canned pumpkin
- Eggs
- Light brown sugar
- Vanilla extract
- Cinnamon
- Nutmeg
- Ginger
Directions:
It suggests Texas toast or French bread.
First step: In a bowl, add
- 3/4 cup of milk
- 1/2 cup pumpkin
- 4 eggs
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Use a whisk to mix together well. The recipe says preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees. I found that to be too hot so I set it at 325- degrees You can also cook it on the stove over medium heat. Put butter on the griddle. Dip the bread in the bowl, and soak for a few seconds on each side.
Cook until it's golden brown on each side. This mixture should be good for about 9 slices of Texas Toast.
Put on a plate and pour on syrup, sprinkle powder sugar and add whipped cream.
This was an easy recipe. I made the mixture the night before so I could just dip and cook it in the morning for the kids.
