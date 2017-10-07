Fix This Recipe: Pumpkin french toast

Pumpkin French Toast (Photo: Fix This)

FIX THIS - If you love pumpkin pies and even pumpkins spice lattes, chances are you'll love this recipe.

This pumpkin French Toast recipe is trending on Pinterest - shared more than 400,000 times.

So we decided to put it to the test.

You will need:

Milk

Canned pumpkin

Eggs

Light brown sugar

Vanilla extract

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Ginger

Directions:

It suggests Texas toast or French bread.

First step: In a bowl, add

3/4 cup of milk

1/2 cup pumpkin

4 eggs

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Use a whisk to mix together well. The recipe says preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees. I found that to be too hot so I set it at 325- degrees You can also cook it on the stove over medium heat. Put butter on the griddle. Dip the bread in the bowl, and soak for a few seconds on each side.

Cook until it's golden brown on each side. This mixture should be good for about 9 slices of Texas Toast.

Put on a plate and pour on syrup, sprinkle powder sugar and add whipped cream.

This was an easy recipe. I made the mixture the night before so I could just dip and cook it in the morning for the kids.

Copyright 2016 KUSA