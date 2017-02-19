How to create succulent floral wreaths

KUSA - Succulent wreaths are a great way to decorate your table, your door, or anywhere in your home. Succulents are very popular because they require very little care or water.

For this project, you will need:

Succulents

A wreath frame. for this I am using a chicken wire frame

Floral wire

Floral sticks with wire

Floral pins

(Spag-num ) sphangnum moss

Decorative moss kit

Directions:

Start with soaking the sphangnum moss in water. Wring out and put in the wreath. Now, it's time to add the succulents.

For small succulents, you can take off the dirt around the roots, rinse the rest off in water.

create a hole where you want to put it. Break off the long stick on the floral sticks with wire,wrap the wire around the bottom and put the sticks and the roots to secure in the hole.

You can trim roots if needed. They will grow back.

Now if you have larger succulents, you can cut them and use them in several areas.

Cut those and make sure you have a section that will go into the moss. wrap with the floral wire and insert the sticks into the wreath. It will eventually grow roots and attach.

Do this all over the wreath and use pieces of your decorative moss kit to create a variety of colors. Use the floral pins to secure the moss all over.

There are many other wreath frames out there but the theme is the same. You might need to use floral wire to secure box wreath frames.

Soak at least once a week or when you notice the moss is dry inside.

(© 2017 KUSA)