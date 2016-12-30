How to make an ice bucket for your next party

Attention party hosts, we have a way to chill your drinks without having to go out and by a 10 pound bag of ice.

To start, you will need two containers that can be placed in the freezer. One should be large enough to hold a champagne or wine bottle with at least a half inch of room all around.

Fill the bottom of that container up by at least two inches and place in the freezer for a few hours. When its frozen solid, take it out and place it in a smaller container in the middle.

I used water and a bottle on wine to help keep it anchored. Then, add in water to the larger container.

Before you fill it to the top, stop and add in decorations. I used cranberries and rosemary but you can use flowers or other fruit too.

Let that sit in the freezer until it is frozen solid.

When you remove it - place it under hot water to loosen the containers.

After a few minutes the containers should slowly come off. Be careful when removing the bucket from the container as to not drop and break it.

Place your creation in a bowl or plate and it's ready to display.

