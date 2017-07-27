How to make frozen hot chocolate

It's the perfect way to enjoy a wintertime favorite in the summer.

Hot chocolate generally doesn't sound great when it's 90 degrees out.

But, what about frozen hot chocolate?

The dish was first made famous at New York's Serendipity. But it's now fairly common in ice cream parlors and even some dessert menus.

And, it's really easy to make at home.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 teaspoons powdered hot chocolate mix

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 cups milk

3 cups ice

Whipped cream, chocolate shavings (for topping)

Instructions:

Place the chocolate chips in a glass bowl over boiling water or in a double boiler. Let melt. Add hot chocolate mix and sugar. Stir into dissolved. Remove from bowl from heat and add 1/2 cup milk. Mix well until smooth. Let chocolate mixture cool to room temperature. Add remaining cup milk, then chocolate mixture, then ice to blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings (if you want).

© 2017 KUSA-TV