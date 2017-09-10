How to make pumpkin spice Rice Krispies

Do you have pumpkin spice fever yet?
If not this recipe is sure to put you in the autumn spirit.
Ingredients:
- 6 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
- 2 Bags plus 2 Cups Mini marshmallows
- 1/2 Cup of Pumpkin Puree
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- pinch or two of Nutmeg
- pinch or two of Pumpkin Spice
- pinch of Salt
- 12 Cups of Rice Krispies
Instructions:
- On low to medium heat, melt the butter in a pan.
- Add the pumpkin puree and stir until warm and melted.
- Next, slowly mix in both bags plus the 2 cups of mini marshmallows.
- Stir until melted.
- Now add the vanilla extract cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin spice, and salt.
- Take off the burner and let cool for 30 minutes before you put in the Rice Krispies or else it can get soggy.
- After 30 minutes, fold in the rice Krispies and fold out in a buttered pan.
- With wax paper, you can also form them into mini pumpkins.
- Put a Rolo on the top and you have a fall favorite for kids and adults alike.
They taste great the first day, so eat them up because they tend to soften a bit as the days go on.
