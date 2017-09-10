How to make pumpkin spice Rice Krispies

Pumpkin spice Rice Krispies (Photo: KUSA)

Do you have pumpkin spice fever yet?

If not this recipe is sure to put you in the autumn spirit.

Ingredients:

6 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

2 Bags plus 2 Cups Mini marshmallows

1/2 Cup of Pumpkin Puree

1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

pinch or two of Nutmeg

pinch or two of Pumpkin Spice

pinch of Salt

12 Cups of Rice Krispies

Instructions:

On low to medium heat, melt the butter in a pan. Add the pumpkin puree and stir until warm and melted. Next, slowly mix in both bags plus the 2 cups of mini marshmallows. Stir until melted. Now add the vanilla extract cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin spice, and salt. Take off the burner and let cool for 30 minutes before you put in the Rice Krispies or else it can get soggy. After 30 minutes, fold in the rice Krispies and fold out in a buttered pan. With wax paper, you can also form them into mini pumpkins. Put a Rolo on the top and you have a fall favorite for kids and adults alike.

They taste great the first day, so eat them up because they tend to soften a bit as the days go on.

