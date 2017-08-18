How to make your own Dole Whip

At Disneyland and Disney World, it's expected that you'll have to wait in line for rides.

But there's also a treat that draws huge crowds.

Dole Whip has become a cult phenomenon.

It has such a big fan following, you can buy Dole Whip t-shirts, Dole Whip phone cases, Dole Whip jewelry and more.

Sold at Disney Parks and the Dole Plantation in Hawaii, it's basically a pineapple-flavored soft serve.

The creamy treat can be enjoyed on its own or as a float with pineapple juice.

And it's really easy to make at home.

We found a lot of recipes online, and had a delicious few weeks testing them out. The one below gave the best fresh flavor combined with the smooth, light texture reminiscent of the real thing.

Homemade Dole Whip

Ingredients:

6 oz pineapple juice

1 Tbs honey

8 oz frozen Cool Whip

2 cups frozen pineapple chunks

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a blender in the order above. Be sure your Cool Whip and pineapple chunks are completely frozen. I also put the pineapple juice in the freezer for a few hours so that it was partially frozen. This just helps the final product be a little more stiff. Blend until smooth. You may have to turn the blender off and on a few times and stir the mixture a few times, but it will eventually get there. Once it's nice a creamy you're done. Serve in your favorite dish, or top with pineapple juice for a delicious float!

