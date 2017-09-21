How to make your own sinus-clearing bath bombs

Bath bombs are everywhere these days.

The colorful, chalky, scented spheres are sold everywhere from cosmetic stores to farmers' markets to drug stores.

When you add to them to your bath or shower they slowly fizz and dissolve, releasing their scent.

And they are surprisingly easy to make yourself.

You can use any essential oils you want, but since it’s almost that time of year when nearly everyone in your office, school and in the grocery store starts sniffling and sneezing, we have a recipe that’s perfect for cold and flu season.

Bath Bombs

Ingredients:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup corn starch

1/2 cup citric acid

2 Tbs Epsom salt

1 Tbs coconut oil

Peppermint essential oil

Eucalyptus essential oil

Witch Hazel

Green food coloring (optional)

Bath bomb molds (optional)

Instructions:

Add the baking soda, citric acid, corn starch and Epsom salt into a bowl and mix. Add in the coconut oil and mix it in with your hands until you get rid of the big chunks. Separate the mixture into two bowls. Add about six or seven drops of peppermint essential oil to one bowl and six or seven drops of Eucalyptus essential oil to the other. Mix them in well. You can also add about 7 to 10 drops of green food coloring to one of the bowls and mix it in quickly. Separating the mixtures like this just makes the end product prettier. If you don’t care, you can just keep it all together in one big bowl and either keep it all white or all green. Add a few drops of witch hazel into each bowl and mix it up. You want the mixture to stick together when you squeeze it but remain drier than wet sand. You can add more witch hazel if needed until it gets to the right consistency. Take turns packing some of each mixture into molds. Make sure to over-fill each half and then press them together—hard. If you are using the metal ones, hold them together for a little while, then turn it over and take off the top half carefully. If you plastic ones, just leave them as is.You can find bath bomb molds on Amazon, but if you don’t have any a cupcake tin or anything else similar works just as well. Now just them dry for about 24 hours on the counter or speed up the process by throwing them in the freezer for a couple hours. Once they harden, it should be pretty easy to get them out of the mold. And they are ready to use! Add them to your bath or put them on the floor of the shower and let the steam clear your sinuses and help soothe sore muscles!

TIP: The witch hazel can be found with natural health and personal care products and citric acid is found with canning products. Both can also be ordered online.

