How to remove stubborn labels

Got a hair dryer? It's your secret weapon to easily remove labels from any surface.

Simply take the hair dyer and blast it on the label for about 30 seconds. The label should then be loose enough to peel off.

If parts are still sticking, stop pulling on the label and blast the heat of the hair dyer on it for another 30 seconds.

This method work on gift items, packages and wine/beer bottles. Any residue can be removed with rubbing alcohol - just make sure the alcohol will not damage the item.