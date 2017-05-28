Packing tips to make traveling easier

FIX THIS - Trying to fit everything you need into a carry on can be a daunting task. But it can be done without having sit on your suitcase to zip it or spending some seriously money travel bags and containers.

Here are some quick tips to help you the next time you travel:

The easiest way to save some space is to roll your clothes instead of folding them. Depending on the fabric - this also helps reduces wrinkles.

Traveling with a hat? Place it in the center and add some rolled clothes in the crown to prevent the hat from losing its shape.

To keep your shoes from getting any dirt on your clothes ... wrap them up in shower caps. This will keep everything clean and keep all your pairs together.

Taking a curling iron? Wrap the barrel with a pot holder, this will make it easier to pack ...if you have to go before its had time to cool down.

To keep your jewelry from tangling up ..string your necklaces through a straw. You may have to cut the straw down...depending on the size of the necklace.

Pill containers are an easy way to keep your earring in one place. If you want to use it strictly for travel - you can always spray paint it the color of you choice.

If you have a spare sunglass case ...use it to store all your cell phone charger and accessories.

Need some spare cash? Hide some in an empty chapstick container.

Store any liquids you need in a contact case, if you only need a small amount.

