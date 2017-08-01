FIX THIS - With Palisade Peach season right around the corner, I thought I would prepare myself with as many peach recipes as I could get my hands on.
I asked on my Facebook page, and you answered! The results varied from peach cobbler to peach infused vodka! But it was a suggestion from Christine Wheeler and Chuck Lontine that really caught my eye, Peach Crostini’s!
All you need is a French baguette, peaches, crumbled soft goat cheese, basil, honey and olive oil.
First, slice your baguettes, lay them out on a cookie sheet, drizzle them with olive oil and bake at 400 for 5 minutes.
While your costinis are baking, peel and slice your peach. Then, roughly chop a few fresh basil leaves.
Let your crostinis slightly cool… then start layering!
Add the chopped peaches, then a small amount of crumbled goat cheese.
Drizzle it with honey, and garnish with the basil.
This treat is so simple and works as either an appetizer or a dessert!
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs