FIX THIS - With Palisade Peach season right around the corner, I thought I would prepare myself with as many peach recipes as I could get my hands on.

I asked on my Facebook page, and you answered! The results varied from peach cobbler to peach infused vodka! But it was a suggestion from Christine Wheeler and Chuck Lontine that really caught my eye, Peach Crostini’s!

All you need is a French baguette, peaches, crumbled soft goat cheese, basil, honey and olive oil.

First, slice your baguettes, lay them out on a cookie sheet, drizzle them with olive oil and bake at 400 for 5 minutes.

While your costinis are baking, peel and slice your peach. Then, roughly chop a few fresh basil leaves.

Let your crostinis slightly cool… then start layering!

Add the chopped peaches, then a small amount of crumbled goat cheese.

Drizzle it with honey, and garnish with the basil.

This treat is so simple and works as either an appetizer or a dessert!

