Recipe: Cinnabon-inspired rolls

If you need your Cinnabon fix but don't have store near you, we found the perfect Cinnabon clone recipe. This recipe required a breadmaker, so I did some research and came up with a way to make the recipe without one.

Ingredients:

DOUGH

1 package active dry yeast

1 cup warm milk 110-degrees Fahrenheit

2 eggs, room temperature

⅓ cup butter (5 & 1/3 tablespoons melted)

½ cup white sugar

½ teaspoon salt

4¼ cups bread flour

CINNAMON FILLING

1 cup brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

⅓ cup butter, softened

FROSTING:

8 ounce cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

You need to start with mixing one packet of active dry yeast mix into one cup warm milk. I heated the milk in the microwave for 1 and a half minutes.

It needs to be about 110-degrees Fahrenheit

Mix in the packet of yeast until fully dissolved.

Next, take 1/3 cup butter, or 5 & 1/3 Tablespoons butter. Put it in a microwave safe bowl and melt in the microwave. In addition to the butter, you will need 2 eggs at room temperature, half a cup of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

First, add the yeast/milk mixture in a mixer bowl. Then add the sugar, butter, salt and eggs.

Now, add 4 and 1/4 bread flour. Mix until it becomes a ball of dough. With additional bread flour, knead out until smooth.

Put in a bowl sprayed with cooking spray. Cover with a wet towel and let rise in a warm area. I boiled 2 cups of water in the microwave and with the microwave off, I let the dough rise for 1-2 hours or until doubled in size.

Now you can make the cinnamon filling. I a bowl, mix 1 cup brown sugar and 3 tablespoons cinnamon.

Once the dough is ready, roll it out into an 18 x 21 inch rectangle.

Spread out 1/3 to 1/2 cup softened butter across the entire area. Now sprinkle the cinnamon mixture to completely cover the dough. The long way, roll up the dough. Cut off the ends and then cut into 12 rolls.

Put the rolls in a greased pan.

Cover the pan again and let rise until it nearly doubled. Then bake at 375 until cooked. About 15 minutes.

I wanted fresh rolls in the morning, so I put some of the rolls in a pan, covered it and put it to rest in the fridge overnight.

In the morning, I put the cold pan in the oven, turned it on to 350-degrees and cooked about a half an hour until brown on top.

Meanwhile, I mixed the frosting. A full batch is 8 ounces softened cream cheese. 1/2 half cup butter softened, 3 cups confectioners sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and a half a teaspoon salt. If you bake half the rolls, cut the frosting in half.

I had the kids help with the frosting. They put it on top and had a blast. If we had smell a vision, this smells and tastes exactly like a Cinnabon store. We got two thumbs up.

