Recipe: Greek yogurt dessert bites

FIX THIS - Is your resolution this year to eat healthier? But somehow you just keep running into temptation everywhere you go?
Fear not, we have a dessert solution that's on the healthier side.
Here's how to make Greek yogurt froyo bites:
Ingredients:
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Honey
- Coconut oil
- Coconut sugar
- Almond flour
- Fresh fruit
Directions:
In a small bowl stir together 1/4 cup of almond flour and two tablespoons of coconut sugar along with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.
This will serve as your crust. In a lined muffin tin, scoop out about 6 servings worth and line the bottom of the liners with the crust.
Then, mix together a 3/4 cup of plain Greek yogurt and 2 tablespoons of honey.
Spoon in the mixture to cover the crust and top with the fruit of your choice.
Freeze overnight and enjoy!
(© 2017 KUSA)
