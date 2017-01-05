Recipe: Greek yogurt dessert bites

(Photo: Raquel Villanueva, Raquel Villanueva)

FIX THIS - Is your resolution this year to eat healthier? But somehow you just keep running into temptation everywhere you go?

Fear not, we have a dessert solution that's on the healthier side.

Here's how to make Greek yogurt froyo bites:

Ingredients:

Plain Greek yogurt

Honey

Coconut oil

Coconut sugar

Almond flour

Fresh fruit

Directions:

In a small bowl stir together 1/4 cup of almond flour and two tablespoons of coconut sugar along with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

This will serve as your crust. In a lined muffin tin, scoop out about 6 servings worth and line the bottom of the liners with the crust.

Then, mix together a 3/4 cup of plain Greek yogurt and 2 tablespoons of honey.

Spoon in the mixture to cover the crust and top with the fruit of your choice.

Freeze overnight and enjoy!

(© 2017 KUSA)