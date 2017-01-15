Recipe: Harry Potter style butterbeer

FIX THIS - If you want to take your Harry Potter love to the next level, you can make your own butterbeer for your next celebration.This is the recipe similar to the one at Universal Studios.
Butterbeer
Ingredients:
- 2 cups vanilla ice cream
- 1/8 cup butterscotch syrup or topping
- 16 oz cream soda
- 1/4 ice
Directions:
Mix in a blender for 30 second to a minute. Once blended, serve and add in ice.
