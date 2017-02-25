Recipe: Ready to eat cookie dough

FIX THIS - I remember as a kid desperately wanting to eat cookie dough, more than the actual cookies. And not much has changed, but now I know there's is a way to make cookie dough that's safe to eat raw.

This eggless cookie dough recipe might the kid out in everyone. It tastes just like the real thing and a new treat for your next birthday or party.

Ingredients:

1 Cup of Flour (toasted)

1/2 Tsp of Salt

2 Tsp Vanilla extract

1/2 Cup Butter

3/4 Cup Brown Sugar

Chocolate chips

1 - 3 Tbsp of water

To start, I mixed together butter and brown sugar. This process goes by much faster if the butter is softened first. Then add in salt and vanilla and keep on mixing.

Next, add in the flour. To get it to the right consistency, slowly add in water, one teaspoon at a time, until it looks and feels like dough.

I then split the mixture to add in different sweets.

One batch included the chocolate chips. The other had M&Ms.

Place it into a container until its ready to serve.

For the sugar cookies version:

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup salted butter

1/2 Tsp Vanilla extract

1/2 cup flour

3 1/2 tablespoons sugar

Sprinkles

I mixed together butter and regular sugar then added in some vanilla and flour. You can add in water again to get it to the right consistency

Finally to it off with as many sprinkles as your heart desires.

For those concerned with consuming raw flour, you can toast it in the microwave for 5 mins at 350 degrees or place it in the microwave before using it in the recipe.

You can serve this ready to eat cookie dough in ice cream cones or bowls. Don't try to bake it however, it's only good by the spoonful.

(© 2017 KUSA)