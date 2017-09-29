FIX THIS - October is just around the corner and that means it’s time for all things Halloween… decorations, costumes and treats!! These chocolate-covered ghost pretzels are an easy, tasty way to get the holiday going!

You’ll need:

white chocolate chips

mini pretzels

candy eyes

coconut oil

Directions:

The first step is to melt the chocolate. You can do this in the microwave… or you can do it over the stove. I like the stove version because I feel like it gives me more control. To do this, bring a small amount of water to a boil. Place a bowl over the water and add 1 cup of your favorite white chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Stir the mixture constantly until it’s melted and smooth. Then, remove the chocolate from the heat.

Next, place a piece of wax paper on a cookie sheet, and start coating the pretzels.

Place your pretzel in the chocolate, completely submerging it. Using a fork, lift the chocolate covered pretzel out and let the extra chocolate drain off.

Put each chocolate covered pretzel on your wax paper and let it dry.

Once all the pretzels are coated, decorate them with the candy eyes. If the eyes don’t stick immediately, put a little bit of melted chocolate on the back and then set them in place.

These spooktacular ghost treats will be ready to devour in about an hour!

