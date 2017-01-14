Throw yourself a Star Wars party

Star Wars party ideas (Photo: Raquel Villanueva, Raquel Villanueva)

Are you getting ready to have an all Star Wars movie marathon at home? We have some ideas for you.

If you want to throw a party celebrating the Star Wars galaxy, you're going to need to drink like them.

I found a white hot chocolate recipe looks like the blue Bantha milk seen in the movies, but probably tastes a whole lot better.

Blue Bantha Milk

Ingredients:

4 cups of milk

1 TSP Vanilla extract

10 oz. White Chocolate

Blue food coloring

Directions:

To make your own mix together a bag of white chocolate chips, a teaspoon of vanilla extract and cups of milk in a medium saucepan.

Then a couple drops of blue food coloring. Slowly heat the ingredients in a saucepan, but do not let it boil.

Once the chocolate has smoothly melted in, your creation is ready to serve.

Top it off with whip cream and pair it with a snack. My favorite cookies recipes can be found here, here and here.

Star Wars Terrariums

If you love Star Wars, it can be tempting to show your dedication by going all-out with the memorabilia. These themed terrariums are a simple way to display your fandom, without taking it over-the-top.

They also make great centerpieces for parties or a wedding.

BB-8 in Jakku

While this isn't technically a terrarium (no plants inside) - it works well as a centerpiece or next to an indoor plant.

Items needed:

Glass container

Sand

BB-8 figurine that is small enough to fit in the container you choose

Directions:

Pour the sand into the glass container until it is halfway full. Add lines in the sand using the end of a pen or your fingers.

Place BB-8 inside.

Admire your hard work.

Yoda & R2D2 in Dagobah

The terrarium can be built to your liking to include plants, or just moss to keep it low maintenance.

Items needed:

Terrarium starter kit

River rocks

Potting soil

Sticks

Glass bowl

Yoda and R2D2 figurines

The terrarium started kit will include instructions on how to build the garden of your liking. They run about $10 - $20 and are available online and at most craft stores.

The one featured was inspired by a Thanksgiving terrarium on the StarWars website.

For mine, I started with a layer of river rocks to create drainage. I added in moss and then potting soil. The following layers were decorated by taking pieces of the moss kit and trying out different styles. This is a chance to get creative. There's not a "right" way to do this. If you do add a plant, make sure to read the proper terrarium care guide.Here's one I found online: http://bit.ly/1WBf1o4. If you will be watering the plant, a clear coat of waterproof sealant is recommended on the figurines.

