Throw yourself a Star Wars party

If you want to throw a party celebrating the Star Wars galaxy, you're going to need to drink like them.
I found a white hot chocolate recipe looks like the blue Bantha milk seen in the movies, but probably tastes a whole lot better.
Blue Bantha Milk
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of milk
- 1 TSP Vanilla extract
- 10 oz. White Chocolate
- Blue food coloring
Directions:
To make your own mix together a bag of white chocolate chips, a teaspoon of vanilla extract and cups of milk in a medium saucepan.
Then a couple drops of blue food coloring. Slowly heat the ingredients in a saucepan, but do not let it boil.
Once the chocolate has smoothly melted in, your creation is ready to serve.
Top it off with whip cream and pair it with a snack.
Star Wars Terrariums
If you love Star Wars, it can be tempting to show your dedication by going all-out with the memorabilia. These themed terrariums are a simple way to display your fandom, without taking it over-the-top.
They also make great centerpieces for parties or a wedding.
BB-8 in Jakku
While this isn't technically a terrarium (no plants inside) - it works well as a centerpiece or next to an indoor plant.
Items needed:
- Glass container
- Sand
- BB-8 figurine that is small enough to fit in the container you choose
Directions:
Pour the sand into the glass container until it is halfway full. Add lines in the sand using the end of a pen or your fingers.
Place BB-8 inside.
Admire your hard work.
Yoda & R2D2 in Dagobah
The terrarium can be built to your liking to include plants, or just moss to keep it low maintenance.
Items needed:
- Terrarium starter kit
- River rocks
- Potting soil
- Sticks
- Glass bowl
- Yoda and R2D2 figurines
The terrarium started kit will include instructions on how to build the garden of your liking. They run about $10 - $20 and are available online and at most craft stores.
The one featured was inspired by a Thanksgiving terrarium on the StarWars website.
For mine, I started with a layer of river rocks to create drainage. I added in moss and then potting soil. The following layers were decorated by taking pieces of the moss kit and trying out different styles. This is a chance to get creative. There's not a "right" way to do this. If you do add a plant, make sure to read the proper terrarium care guide.Here's one I found online: http://bit.ly/1WBf1o4. If you will be watering the plant, a clear coat of waterproof sealant is recommended on the figurines.
