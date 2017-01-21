Transferring photos onto wood is easier than you think

FIX THIS - Most of our photos live on Facebook, Instagram or inside our phones and stay there forever. Here's a way to get your favorite pictures off the screen and into real life, by transferring them onto wood.

What you need:

Matte Gel Medium

Medium-size brush

Photos printed in color or black and white on regular printer paper

Free photo editing software

Mod Podge

Scissors

Wood

Water

Directions:

To get started you will need your photo printed on plain paper and the wood of your choice.To size the photo correctly, there are several free program online like Photoshop Online, PicMonkey or Pixlr.

If you need help resizing a photo, PicMonkey offers a sizing guide: http://bit.ly/2iYMUkd. Some images also need to be reversed in order to transfer onto the wood correctly. This guide shows the standard buttons that rotate images: http://bit.ly/2jLqzKU. You can also visit the 'Help' section of the specific program you are using.

Cut out the photos to size or trace out the portion you would like to use. Then take Matte Gel Medium and coat the picture. You can find the gel in the acrylic paints section of most craft stores.

Place the image face down on the wood and flatten out any air bubbles. I recommend using a credit card.

Now it's time to let it dry. For the best results, I let it sit overnight.

To remove the paper, take a towel and soak the image. Once the paper is wet, use your fingers to carefully remove the paper fibers.

I'll admit it was scary at first, but take your time and you'll slowly start to see the image revealed underneath.

Let it dry and if you see any extra paper fibers, repeat the process.

When it has completely dried seal the photo using some Mod Podge.

(© 2017 KUSA)