FIX THIS - Whether you're eating it by itself, or putting it in your favorite dessert (Isuggest donuts) this vanilla custard is delicious!

What you need:

1 1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cake flour

4 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 Tbs heavy cream

Directions:

1. Heat the milk in a medium sized saucepan on medium-high heat until small bubbles start to form around the edges. Don't bring this to a full boil.

2. While the milk heats, mix together flour, sugar and salt.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, then add in the flour mixture.

4. When the milk is done heating up, remove it from the heat and slowly add it to the egg mixture. Adding little bits of milk at a time while constantly whisking the mixture will prevent the eggs from scrambling.

5. Once the yolk and milk are fully combined, put it back in the sauce pan on medium heat.

6. Whisk until it starts to thicken.

7. When you feel the sauce thicken up, whisk every 20 seconds.

8. When you see bubbles form as the sauce begins to boil, whisk for 5 more seconds, then remove it from the heat.

9. Pour the mixture through a strainer to get rid of any lumps. Then whisk in the vanilla.

10. Place plastic wrap over the custard, patting it down so that it is in contact with the surface of the custard, and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours, or overnight.

11. Once the custard is chilled, beat the heavy cream with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form.

12. Gently fold it into the custard and serve!

