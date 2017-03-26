Wedding DIYs you can use again at home

It's no secret that weddings can cost a small fortune. But there are ways to save money and give wedding centerpieces a new life at home.

DIY Tiered Dessert Stand

Tiered cake and dessert stands can cost upwards of a $100, you can make one for less than $10.

What you'll need:

3 mirror candle plates (various sizes)

Two candle holders.

Epoxy glue

To start, I glued the larger candle holder to the top of the largest mirror.

Then I stacked the other mirrors is size order. When it's done, let it dry overnight before use.

This works as a dessert stand for weddings and parties. At home, this can double as a jewelry holder in your room.

DIY Flower Trees

If you'd like to add some more decorations to your wedding, flower trees add an elegant touch. And they can be made with items from the dollar store.

What you'll need:

Artificial flowers

Spray paint

Glue

Styrofoam sphere

Candlestick holder

To start, take a candle stick holder and spray paint it the color of your choice.

Once it dries, use a hot glue gun to glue a styrofoam sphere at the top.

Then add in flowers, the ends of the artificial flowers should be long enough to keep the flowers in place. But if you notice them falling out, use the hot glue gun to help them stay in place.

I used flowers that were all the same color but this works well using with all colors and shapes.

© 2017 KUSA-TV