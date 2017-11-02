This week's 'The Blacklist' will be shown on 9NEWS early Friday morning

KUSA - 9NEWS will air Wednesday evening's episode of The Blacklist on Friday at 1:07 a.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was a repeat, but will air right after The Blacklist at 2:07 a.m.

Chicago PD, also a repeat, was on as usual at 9 p.m.

As always, all of these episodes can be streamed at nbc.com.

On Wednesday, police say 47-year-old Scott Ostrem nonchalantly walked into a Thornton Walmart and opened fire, killing three.

9NEWS live coverage of this breaking news situation resulted in The Blacklist and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit not being shown at their regular times.

9NEWS went on the air after receiving information from Thornton police that there were "multiple parties down" after the shooting.

Ostrem was taken into custody on Thursday morning. His motive is still unclear.

