Megyn Kelly on new NBC show: 'It's a growth opportunity for me as a human being'

Kyle Clark of 9NEWS in Denver speaks with Megyn Kelly about her new show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly

KUSA 3:48 PM. MDT June 04, 2017

KUSA - This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly.

That will air on 9NEWS at 6 p.m. as part of Kelly's new show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

Regardless of the subject, Kelly says NBC viewers will get the same tenacious reporting she's built her career on.

9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark spoke with Kelly for a preview of the program. Watch that interview above. 

