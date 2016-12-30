2016 wasn't all bad.

KUSA - Check your Facebook feed, or any social media really. You'll find a lot of people talking smack about 2016.



Sure, we've lost a lot of people this year, and yes, we've seen some horrible tragedies.



But we figure, if you're going to look at the bad, you can't lose sight of the good.



We found some people who are a great reminder of that.



The video above from Steve Staeger and photojournalist Anne Herbst will warm your heart.



Copyright 2016 KUSA