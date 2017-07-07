A recommendation: Support the Colorado Freedom Memorial

The Colorado Freedom Memorial, which honors fallen soldiers from the Centennial State, was damaged on Fourth of July weekend. Police are investigating. (Photo: Byron Reed)

In this case, it’s an event that’s trying to do something good after a shameful act.

You might remember how over Independence Day weekend, the Colorado Freedom Memorial – which is dedicated to Colorado’s fallen soldiers – was apparently vandalized, its glass shattered.

The damage is estimated at between $40,000 to $55,000.

But this is Colorado, and one amazing thing about our community is how we band together for people in need.

You can help restore this important memorial from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at a fundraiser and open house.

Starting at 8 a.m., you can get a breakfast burrito and bottles of water in exchange for a donation. Later, Jim N’ Nick’s will sell barbecue sandwiches, with all the proceeds going toward the Colorado Freedom Memorial.

There will also be tours of the memorial, chances to ask questions as well as a look at some of the heroes the memorial honors.

If that’s not incentive enough, we’re also told the Denver Broncos cheerleaders will make an appearance.

What happened at the Colorado Freedom Memorial was a shameful act, but once again, this is Colorado – and one thing you can count on is for our community band together.

You can find more details about the event here: http://bit.ly/2tqXkBt



