Family gets the gift of a home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Store employee accused of using gay slur
-
Driver charged for crash that killed trooper
-
CU heading to Pac 12 championship
-
CSP Trooper killed in crash on I-25
-
Indoor ski facility business booming
-
Dolls for Daughters toy drive through Dec. 1
-
Severance teen killed in head-on I-25 crash
-
Cherry Cricket closed indefinitely after fire
-
Overnight weather forecast
-
Buffs celebrate historic win at Folsom Field
More Stories
-
Last minute shoppers hit the storesDec 23, 2016, 9:33 p.m.
-
Cyber security concerns over kids' tech toysDec 23, 2016, 10:07 p.m.
-
Teen has life-threatening injuries after JeffCo shootingDec 23, 2016, 7:39 p.m.