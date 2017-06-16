Hidden Denver museum showcases contemporary art

DENVER - Art can be found in unexpected places. Sometimes it is right next to a T-Mobile store and across the street from Chipotle.

“Right under your nose - or right above it, you could say,” said Hayley Richardson, the director of the Dikeou Collection.

The Dikeou Collection is a private collection of contemporary art that is owned by artist Devon Dikeou and her brother Pany, who are from Denver. The collection is housed in the Colorado Building at 1615 California St. and is open to the public.

“Most collections are just kept in people’s homes,” Richardson said. “In Europe it’s actually more common to have a private collection like this open to the public.”

The collection is also free to visit, Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

“It’s all about sharing, and really promoting the work that’s here. The artists are really important and to give them the most exposure and appreciation, making it free makes it that much easier,” Richardson said.

Devon and Pany Dikeou started collecting art in 1998, and opened their collection to the public a few years later. Twenty-eight artists from all over the world are represented.

“The way the space is arranged, it’s like wandering through the rabbit hole,” Richardson said. “You never know what you’re going to encounter next.”

The Dikeou Collection also has an active programming schedule with music, poetry readings, art workshops, artist talks, and tours - with everything free to the public.

To learn more about the collection and their programs, visit http://dikeoucollection.org

