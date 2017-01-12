Let's just talk: Clinton supporter Eric meets Trump supporter Nick

Eric Woodard lives in Lakewood. He voted for Hillary Clinton.

Nick Trujillo lives in Littleton. He voted for Donald Trump.

At a time when the country feels divided, we decided it's time to come together. Let's just talk.

Eric and Nick agreed to chat, with a third wheel - Kyle Clark.

Part of their conversation is posted above. The full conversation is below.

If you'd be open to having a respectful discussion on this topic, and would like to participate like Nick and Eric, let us know. Fill out our form here.

And if you try it out yourself at home, at work, or at school, let us know how that goes too by emailing Next or with the hashtag #HeyNext.

