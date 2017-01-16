Men with beards are more attractive, says Dr. Max

Kyle Clark

KUSA - No Shave November is nearing its end, and if you haven't started yet, men, there may be more motivation for you start.

Next reporter Steve Staeger had a chat with Dr. Max Wachtel, 9NEWS' resident forensic psychologist.

"According to science you look hotter if you have a beard," said Dr. Max. "...to women."

According to Dr. Max, having a beard makes men look more masculine, more distinguished, and oddly, more like a better parent - that's compared to someone who just has a mustache anyway.



So there you go, help out a great cause and look more attractive - can we really count this month as anything other than a win-win?

This is the second year that the men of 9NEWS put down their razors, in an effort to raise awareness and money for men's health and to help fight cancer as part of the No-Shave November campaign.

#heynext Tweets

Copyright 2016 KUSA