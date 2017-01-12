Next airing 'Let's Just Talk' special with voters across the political spectrum

Next put the call out for "Let's Just Talk" last week, and little did we know it would become a thing.

Hundreds of you have responded to the, saying you're open to discussing politics, and this election, in a respectful way. We don't need hate. We don't need name calling. Let's Just Talk.

Let's Just Talk: Husband and wife on opposite sides in Election 2016

Let's Just Talk: Clinton supporter Eric meets Trump supporter Nick

Let's Just Talk: Clinton supporter Sherri meets Trump supporter Mike

Friday, Kyle and a couple of dozen of you will chat about your hopes and fears for the country, and what we can do to move forward. Some of the participants supported Donald Trump, some supported Hillary Clinton and some supported third parties.

This will be a town hall discussion, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS. We'll continue the discussion from 6:30 to 7 online. Join us and follow along with the discussion.

In the meantime, you can also hang out with us Thursday evening around 6 on the Next Facebook page for a fireside chat with Kyle and Steve. Because SNOW, and to talk about what we're planning for Friday.

