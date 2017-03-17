Thanks for the memories, RiotFest

(Photo: Davis, Mallory)

KUSA - Thank you Riot Fest.

Thank you for the first year you rolled through Colorado. It was a muddy fun mess.

Thank you for bringing through the Replacements, Iggy Pop, The Cure, Run DMC and introducing a younger generation to countless music icons.

Thank you for bringing local acts to the stage. They told us being a part of your music festival meant the world to them.

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to meet fellow music lovers from all walks of life.

Music lovers willing to spend three days in rain, heat, dust storms and other people's sweat, just to hear their favorite group play.

We're so sorry to hear about the loss of your co-founder Sean McKeough and we'd like to personally thank him for helping bring Riot Fest to Denver.

As the Riot Fest family continues to heal, the Mile High City hopes to see you again someday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV