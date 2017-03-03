Ummm…who put that bench there?

The bench and parking meter combo that was - Broadway and Walnut

DENVER - Next viewer Ron Patrick recently tipped us off to an oddity: a parking meter about an inch-and-a-half from the seat of a bench in the River North neighborhood.

If you want to sit on that part of the bench, you have to straddle the pole on the parking meter, a very awkward experience, as this humble reporter can attest.

It got us wondering, who the heck puts a bench behind a meter? Was the meter there first or the bench?

A spokeswoman for Denver Public Works initially chuckled when she showed her the picture, much like we did when we saw the meter.

After a little bit of research, the city said the bench was technically property of the apartment complex nearby the parking meter, at Broadway at Walnut Street. An inspector wrote a notice Thursday after we reported it, giving the complex a week to move it.

When we got there Monday morning, a crew from the apartment was sawing the bolts off. They took the bench inside, indicating there wasn’t a plan to move it elsewhere.

For those who wondered, the city says the meter was there first, so the person who installed the bench literally had to have said, "This seems like a good spot for a bench.”

We’re not moving mountains, but we’re moving oddly-placed bolted down items.

You may remember THE mailbox.

If you have something that you’d like us to check out, get our attention with the hashtag #HeyNext or e-mail us.

#heynext Tweets

Copyright 2016 KUSA