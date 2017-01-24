What's coming to Netflix in February (and what's leaving)

Netflix prices to increase. (Photo: Getty Images)

February may be the year's shortest month, but it's packed with new movies, shows and documentaries on Netflix.

Highlights include Finding Dory, cult favorite Superbad and Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (or maybe not).

Available Feb. 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

Available Feb. 2, 2017

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3, 2017

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 4, 2017

Superbad (2007)

Available Feb. 5, 2017

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Available Feb. 6, 2017

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Available Feb. 7, 2017

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 8, 2017

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Available Feb. 10, 2017

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 11, 2017

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 12, 2017

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Available Feb. 13, 2017

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Available Feb. 14, 2017

Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 15, 2017

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Available Feb. 16, 2017

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Available Feb. 17, 2017

Chef's Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 19, 2017

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Available Feb. 23, 2017

Sausage Party (2016)

Available Feb. 24, 2017

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 26, 2017

Night Will Fall (2016)

Available Feb. 27, 2017

Brazilian Western (2013)

Available Feb. 28, 2017

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

See below for a selection of titles that will be rotating off the service in February.

Leaving 2/1/17

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Leaving 2/7/17

Justin Bieber's Believe

Leaving 2/12/17

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

Leaving 2/13/17

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Leaving 2/15/17

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Leaving 2/16/17

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Leaving 2/17/17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Leaving 2/19/17

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving 2/28/17

Clueless

