The history behind the king cake

Megan Morris, KUSA 6:26 AM. MST February 28, 2017

New Orleans has been celebrating Carnival season since Jan. 6!  Our Louisiana gal TaRhonda Thomas helped 9NEWS Mornings celebrate by baking us a king cake, complete with a plastic baby Jesus.

The King Cake tradition is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870.

The dough is braided and twisted into a circle, often with cinnamon and your choice of filling. It's then topped with frosting and colorful sugar.

The cake also has a small plastic baby (to represent the Baby Jesus) inside or underneath.

Hundreds of thousands of king cakes are eaten in New Orleans during the Carnival season.  If you're not lucky enough to be in New Orleans during Carnival there are plenty of NOLA bakeries that ship their signature cakes across the country (and world).  

Here's how to make your own king cake at home:

