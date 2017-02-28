The history behind the king cake

(Photo: Megan Morris)

New Orleans has been celebrating Carnival season since Jan. 6! Our Louisiana gal TaRhonda Thomas helped 9NEWS Mornings celebrate by baking us a king cake, complete with a plastic baby Jesus.

The King Cake tradition is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870.

If your friends don't bring you homemade king cake for #MardiGras... Are they *really your friends? #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/LkXXNNQrXa — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) February 28, 2017

The dough is braided and twisted into a circle, often with cinnamon and your choice of filling. It's then topped with frosting and colorful sugar.

Delicious king cake to start the day on this Fat Tuesday! Thanks @TaRhondaThomas for spoiling us. Your cake was the best! #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/YBKZbWDAze — Megan Morris (@MegMorris9News) February 28, 2017

The cake also has a small plastic baby (to represent the Baby Jesus) inside or underneath.

If you find Baby Jesus in a King Cake, it's good luck for you & you are the king/queen for the day. You also have to make next year's cake! pic.twitter.com/hCgS1U3g8N — Shakara (@newsladykara) February 28, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of king cakes are eaten in New Orleans during the Carnival season. If you're not lucky enough to be in New Orleans during Carnival there are plenty of NOLA bakeries that ship their signature cakes across the country (and world).

Here's how to make your own king cake at home:

