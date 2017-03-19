The most streamed HBO shows in each state

KUSA - Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.
So, what are Coloradans watching? It may be a surprise.
Colorado, along with two other states are watching "Westworld", a science-fiction western thriller television series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.
Eleven other states, including Texas and Oklahoma, are streaming "Divorce" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.
