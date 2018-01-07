This 11-year-old musician on the 16th Street Mall will blow you away

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - On a warm weekend in January, it’s not unusual to see street musicians post up on street corners along the 16th Street Mall. On Sunday, one performer stood out from the rest.

“I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old,” Amara Ilustre said while holding her violin. “It makes me feel happy and it makes me feel kind of open.”

Ilustre, 11, was the youngest musician performing at the corner of 16th and Arapahoe on Sunday and certainly the only one busking Bach’s “Bourrée in E minor.”

“I like to really bring out the feeling of the song,” Ilustre said. “I’ve always been in touch with music and music has always run in my family.”

Amara can thank her dad for getting her into music, though she didn’t exactly inherit his taste.

“I come from a heavy metal background,” Ahrue Ilustre said with a smile. “I’m familiar with all the classical composers and all of that as well, but my favorite is heavy metal still.”

Amara is probably more into Mozart than metal.

“I don’t really listen to it because it’s not my type of music that I like to listen to,” she said.

Amara is honest about her taste in music and how she’s feeling before her big audition on Saturday.

“I’m pretty nervous about it,” Amara admitted. “I’m hoping to get into the Denver School of Arts.”

Amara will have to perform for a crowd much different than the one on the 16th Street Mall, but she’s using the street as her warm-up for the stage.

“I have to perform in front of judges, so my dad decided to take me out here to practice in front of people so I get less nervous,” Amara said.

Amara spent Sunday morning practicing the piece she’ll perform for judges next weekend. She got people to stop and listen and made a little cash, too.

“Oh, it’s nice to see people turn their heads toward you,” Amara said. “It’s a good feeling.”

A dad couldn’t be prouder of his little girl.

“I think she’s doing great,” Ahrue said. “What she brings is a little special and a little different from what other people bring here, so I think it’s a good thing.”

