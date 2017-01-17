This is Us episode 12 aftershow

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
24-year-old died in weekend Maserati crash
-
FBI assessing security issue on plane at DIA
-
Denver woman killed in Mexico club shooting
-
Congressman Coffman leaves frustrated crowd
-
Man loses thumb while competing at Stock Show
-
Evidence from homicide found in storage unit
-
Cherry Creek Mall charging for parking
-
Denver woman among music festival victims
-
Fake tweet suggests In-N-Out is coming to Colorado
-
Do you know where to shovel your snow?
More Stories
-
Family wants answers after discovery of locker…Jan 17, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
-
My Brother's Bar changing ownership after 47 yearsJan 17, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
-
Commissioners vote against car dealerships for…Jan 17, 2017, 8:48 p.m.